Torrington’s Five Points Center gets $2 million grant approval

TORRINGTON — A grant, in the amount of $2,733,500, was approved for Torrington’s Five Points Center for the Visual Arts on Friday during a State Bond Commission Special Meeting.
The grant is for the renovation of the former University of Connecticut Torrington Regional Campus into a full capacity art center.
“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the State Bond Commission that can be used for the infrastructure of the former campus building and we are tremendously grateful for all those people who have worked on this, particularly (state) Rep. Michelle Cook,” said Judith McElhone, the center’s executive director and founder.
The property of the new facility includes a 30,000-square-foot building and 90 acres of land. A second building houses the agriculture extension service and a large maintenance garage, which the center will use as a sculpture studio.
Aside from a repaved parking lot and driveway, the grant will enable the center to update facilities in the building, according to McElhone.
McElhone added she hopes to complete the project within 10 years or sooner.
In a press release Friday, state Sen. Kevin Witkos, R-Canton, applauded the bond commission for its approval of funding for 8th Senate District projects, which include the Five Points Center Grant.
“I am extremely appreciative to the State Bond Commission and to the Governor for seeing the value in ... (the project) and for approving this funding.” Witkos wrote. “Over the past several years, the Five Points Center for the Visual Arts has made tremendous headway in transforming the former University of Connecticut Torrington Campus into what will eventually be a world class center for the arts, just five minutes from downtown Torrington. Arts play a major role as an economic driver and this funding will prove to be a wise investment.”