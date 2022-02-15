TORRINGTON — Mason Gero, the little boy who captured the hearts of his community and celebrated his fifth birthday on Saturday, died on Valentine’s Day.
More than 400 vehicles from Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania joined a birthday parade in his honor over the weekend, honking their horns and wishing the boy well for his big day.
Mason’s mother, Danielle Kaczynski, said her son had a great weekend.
“He had a great birthday; he had a great Super Bowl day on Sunday,” she said. “But he was very tired.”
As Mason watched the birthday parade from his driveway with a crowd of family and friends, a stream of fire, police and utility trucks and other commercial vehicles — inculding garbage and dump trucks — accompanied by cars festooned with balloons and signs, drove past the family home.
Mason was home Monday with his father, Kyle Gero, on Monday while Kaczynski was out. Then her husband called her to say the child wasn’t breathing, she said. He applied CPR until paramedics arrived and took the boy to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
“I had literally just Facetimed with him, and he asked me to bring him pickles,” Kaczynski said. “I said ‘I’ve got a big jar for you, I’ll see you in a few minutes’ and he said, ‘I love you Mommy.’ And that was it.”
After she got the call, “I never got back home so fast,” she said.
“The paramedics were amazing — they did everything they could to try and revive him,” she said. “But that little heart muscle was just so tired, from being overworked.”
Karen Thomas, a cousin of Mason’s grandfather, Stuart Gero, had helped plan the parade. She said she was almost speechless, afer the huge turnout for Mason’s birthday parade on Saturday, to learn that he was gone.
“I have no words,” she said. “I mean, Saturday was so great, and now this. It’s just so sad.”
When Mason was born in 2017, he had what doctors called a complicated heart anatomy, his mother said, which revealed itself soon after his birth. The family brought him to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, which recommended taking the child to Hartford Hospital. There, doctors recommended surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.
In Boston, doctors performed a double ventricle repair to Mason’s heart — a 12-hour procedure — but it was unsuccessful, family members said. Doctors did surgery a second time, and they hoped the operation on the boy’s heart valves had worked; but soon after, Mason was back in Boston with ventricular dysfunction, meaning his heart was not functioning properly.
This month, Mason was scheduled to return to Boston to undergo treatments to remove all antibodies from his blood, which is a necessary step for a transplant patient. Kaczynski said that after waiting three years for a new heart, she realized her son was weakening, and that it was time to do something about it. Mason was on the top of the waiting list at the hospital.
“He was in such a bad place, I decided he had to go and do (the antibody treatment),” she said. “But this wasn’t meant for him ...
“He came into the world five years ago at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, with a congenital heart defect,” she said. “And he died on Valentine’s Day, which is National Donor Day, in February, which is American Heart Month, at 10:30 at night, when they finally decided he couldn’t be revived, that he’d been without oxygen for too long. That’s when they stopped trying.”
Mason’s family donated his eyes after he died.
“Someone’s going to have his eyes; and they’ll see the world through his eyes,” Kaczynski said.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later this week.