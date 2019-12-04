Litchfield (06759)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.