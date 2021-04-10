TORRINGTON — Torrington Savings Foundation has begun accepting grant applications. All 501(c)(3) organizations are invited to review the foundation’s areas of focus and apply for a grant via the online portal through May 14.
The Torrington Savings Foundation’s mission is dedicated to revitalizing the communities that it serves and improving the quality of life for low-to-moderate income individuals and families, an announcement said. Economic development will be the foundation’s focus specifically through neighborhood revitalization and education initiatives.
Grants are limited to organizations that operate within the foundation’s area: Avon, Barkhamsted, Bristol, Burlington, Canaan, Canton, Colebrook, Cornwall, East Granby, Farmington, Goshen, Granby, Hartland, Harwinton, Litchfield, New Hartford, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Simsbury, Torrington, and Winchester.
To learn more regarding this program, visit the foundation website at TorringtonSavings.Bank/foundation.