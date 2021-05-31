TORRINGTON — The American Rescue Plan Act will begin distributions in Torrington and Winsted, courtesy of a collaboration with the Friendly Hands Food Bank & CTFB/Foodshare.
The first distribution is Saturday, June 5, in Torrington, at 500 Technology Park Drive.
This new initiative will be 12 lbs. of fresh fruit and vegetables.
This will be free and open to the public. Distributions will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at both locations.
For more information, contact Karen Thomas, executive director of the Friendly Hands Food Bank, Inc., at 860-387-1282 or visit
friendlyhandsfoodbanknwct.org.