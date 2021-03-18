Town of Bridgewater buys church parcel for parking lot project

BRIDGEWATER — The Town of Bridgewater has purchased a two-acre parcel of land from the Bridgewater Congregational Church.
The March 2 transaction for the property was announced on March 8.
The property, which was formerly used as a parking lot for church functions, will now be expanded, regraded and paved to serve as a municipal parking lot, a Town Hall announcement said. The $50,000 cost and additional funds needed for improvements and a sidewalk to the corner of Center Street will be reimbursed almost entirely by a grant secured from the CT Local Capital Improvement Fund, the announcement said.
There are also plans to establish a walking path through the new town property to an area behind Town Hall.