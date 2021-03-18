Town of Bridgewater buys church parcel for parking lot project

First Selectman Curtis Read with Town Clerk Cheryl Pinkos, Dennis MacDonald of the Bridgewater Congregational Church, Treasurer Susan Wilcox and Frank Kelly, also of the church.

 contributed /

BRIDGEWATER — The Town of Bridgewater has purchased a two-acre parcel of land from the Bridgewater Congregational Church.

The March 2 transaction for the property was announced on March 8.

The property, which was formerly used as a parking lot for church functions, will now be expanded, regraded and paved to serve as a municipal parking lot, a Town Hall announcement said. The $50,000 cost and additional funds needed for improvements and a sidewalk to the corner of Center Street will be reimbursed almost entirely by a grant secured from the CT Local Capital Improvement Fund, the announcement said.

There are also plans to establish a walking path through the new town property to an area behind Town Hall.

Connecticut Media Group