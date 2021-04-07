TSA: CT man caught with loaded handgun in carry-on bag

NEW HAVEN — A Sherman man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly being caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The man, who was not named in the statement, was stopped at a checkpoint at Newark-Liberty International Airport, TSA officials said.
“TSA officials spotted the handgun in the man’s carry-on bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray unit in Newark’s Terminal C. Port Authority Police were alerted, confiscated the weapon and arrested the man on weapons charges,” officials said. “In addition to his arrest, the Sherman, Connecticut, resident also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.”
According to the statement, the TSA has found three handguns at Newark airport checkpoints this year. They found 11 in both 2019 and 2020.
Across the country, TSA officers noticed 3,257 firearms last year, or about 10 firearms for every million passengers.
That was despite a decrease in passenger volume; in 2019, the TSA found about five firearms for every million passengers, officials said.