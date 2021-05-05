TORRINGTON — “Crossroads Magazine,” a Sunday morning television program of the Office of Radio and Television of the Archdiocese of Hartford, will air on May 9 a segment about a partnership between a local Catholic school and local restaurants that organizers call mutually beneficial.
The segment is scheduled to air at about 10:40 a.m. on WCCT-20 and WCTX-9.
A crew from “Crossroads Magazine” was in town April 28 to interview local restaurant owners and officials at St. John Paul the Great Academy, a Catholic elementary school, about their “Takeout Tuesdays” program.
For what TV host Kaelee Collins described as a “good news” program, she did interviews to learn about the “Takeout Tuesdays” program, whereby local restaurants share a percentage of the proceeds from takeout orders with the school. . The restaurants, in turn, benefit from increased takeout business.
“‘Crossroads Magazine’ is all about telling good news stories and stories of faith and inspiration,” Collins said. When she heard about “Takeout Tuesdays,” she said, “I just thought it was a really great story to include as community members helping each other.”
With videographer Zach Wehner, Collins’ interviews included Father Emmanuel Ihemedu, pastor of St. John Paul the Great Parish; Edward Goad, principal; Gina Scherbner, organizer of “Takeout Tuesdays”; Susan Cook, chair of the St. John Paul the Great Academy School Board; and local restaurant owners at Anthony’s in Torrington, DiFranco’s and Da Capo’s in Litchfield, and Edison Grill in Harwinton.
“I happen to believe that for the school to survive, we need the whole community,” Father Ihemedu told the show. “We need the local businesses to buy into it. Our children are the future of the town. They are the future of the parish.”