NEW MILFORD — Cramer & Anderson partners Ken Taylor and Chris Sochacki were recently certified in mediation.
Attorney Taylor, who focuses on family law, completed a 40-hour training course through the Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce to become certified in divorce mediation. He also offers the collaborative model of divorce, in which each spouse is represented by an attorney and both agree to collaborate on achieving an equitable resolution based on mutual goals.
Attorney Sochacki completed a 40-hour general mediation certificate training program via the Quinnipiac University School of Law Center on Dispute Resolution. His civil litigation practice focuses on helping people who have been wronged or injured, including workers’ compensation cases.
Cramer & Anderson has offices in New Milford, Danbury, Litchfield, Kent, Washington Depot, and Ridgefield. For more information, visit crameranderson.com or call the New Milford office at 860-355-2631.