KENT — Two new solar fields, installed in the spring by Skyview Ventures and AEC Solar, are now online at the Marvelwood School at 476 Skiff Mountain Road.
The two small fields are powering four buildings on the college preparatory private boarding school’s 83-acre campus: the Performing Arts Center, Athletic Center, Calhoun Schoolhouse, and the dining hall, the school announced last week.
Together, the fields generate about a half-megawatt of power. In addition, four electric vehicle charging stations are now available on campus, and overhead lights in the school’s gymnasium and theater have been switched out for energy-efficient LEDs.
Plans are also underway for a larger, 1-megawatt solar field to be installed on campus in 2022, the announcement said.
This further investment in renewable energy will allow the school to generate 100 percent of its electric energy needs through renewable sources, the announcement said. Surplus energy generated by the three solar fields will be exported to Eversource’s distribution network.
Head of School Blythe Everett said, “Marvelwood is dedicated to environmental responsibility, and the School is proud to teach, model, and support the values of sustainability and conservation.”