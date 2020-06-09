Tears flowed freely Tuesday night during a vigil for the two boys, Thomas Graveline and Matthew Rousseau, who died in a crash in Torrington early Tuesday morning.
Graveline and Rousseau, both 16, were killed on Town Farm Road. Three other youths, identified by Torrington police Detective Kevin Tieman as Camilla Seymour, 14, Anthony Caselas, 16, and Dylan Brocar, 16, were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment. Their status was not available Tuesday evening.
More than 400 people, including many Litchfield High School students, parents, teachers and town officials, gathered on the hillside of the school’s athletic fields Tuesday night. It was where both boys played sports, and where the community came together to remember them.
The candlelight vigil was organized by friends of the Rousseau and Graveline families.
In a heartfelt plea, Michaela Rousseau, a cousin of Matthew, urged students to slow down and think about their futures.
“Matt was a really good kid,” she said. “He had his whole life ahead of him. I know you think your parents are trying to control you, but they love you. “
Msgr. Robert Tucker and the Rev. Bevin Stanley offered prayers and advice.
“This is hard, but you are not alone,” Stanley said. “God is with us.”
Tucker encouraged the young people to remember their friends with love and reminded them that it was OK to cry.
“Talk to each other. Cry with each other. Talk about these young men, don’t forget them,” he said. “Take time to drop a note to their parents.
“The most important gifts we have are love and friendship. We haven’t been able to be with each other... now we are, so be together,” Tucker said. “Keep their spirit alive ... and make new friends. It makes all the difference.”
“My son knows one of the boys. They go to school together,” said a parent who helped organize the vigil and asked not to be named. “It’s such a great family, and it’s a terrible tragedy. It’s so sad.”
She said Rousseau was a baseball player, while Graveline played hockey and baseball.
“They were well known,” she said. “We’re doing the vigil because the school did counseling today, but parents were saying there should be something more. It’s a chance for people to be together.”
In the parking lot at Litchfield Intermediate School, a small group of students gathered early Tuesday afternoon. One said she knew all the students involved in the crash.
“They were really good friends of mine,” she said, before turning away from more questions.
Superintendent of Schools Chris Leone provided several updates on the school district’s website as well as email messages to the school community in Litchfield.
“Litchfield High School is mourning the loss of two students. ... Our thoughts, condolences and prayers are with the families at this time,” Leone said. “The district also continues to extend thoughts to three students in recovery, students have have lost friends, and all who are struggling this evening. School support staff, as well as staff from Greenwoods (Counseling) and Wellmore, will be available at Litchfield High School’s gymnasium ... this evening (Tuesday) and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Wednesday). We are also making arrangements for additional counseling services as needed.”
Leone offered a link to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, www.nctsn.org, as a resource for parents.
“As we move forward, we will continue to reassess how we can best support the needs of the community,” Leone wrote. “We will be here to support all as we go through a very difficult experience together.”
Leone said he had spoken to every news media outlet in the state in reponse to the tragedy. “I don’t have anything more to add,” he said. “I’m just trying to help.”
First Selectwoman Denise Raap responded to the news with a statement on the town’s web page. “I received this tragic news early this morning and the accident continues to be under investigation,” she wrote. “Counselors will be available at LHS today from 3 p.m. on to assist families and students as they deal with this immeasurable loss. Please keep these families close to your heart and offer prayers to our community at large as we navigate through this crisis. We are heartbroken.”
By noon the road had reopened and police were speaking with television reporters. A deep tire track on the side of the road showed where the car left the pavement and traveled down an embankment into the woods. A bouquet of flowers sat next to a tree at the edge of the embankment. Below, broken branches and pieces of burned wood indicated the spot where the car landed and caught fire.
Town Farm Road winds through open fields, some farms and residences, with several steep hills. The accident scene is at the bottom of a steep grade, about a half-mile from Rossi Road in Torrington. While police spoke with reporters, the air was still and the scene was very quiet.
Tieman said he knew the students. “They were all good kids,” he said, shaking his head. “It’s just sad.”
Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey said when firefighters arrived at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, “the vehicle was off the road fully involved in fire” and “multiple patients were transported from the scene with injuries.” Firefighters extinguished the fire and assisted with patient care. Officials also requested a LifeStar helicopter be brought in to assist. Two of the injured students first were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, and transferred to CCMC. The third injured student was taken to CCMC by LifeStar from the scene.
Initial reports had the crash location as Rossi Road in Torrington, just over the town line, but that’s where the 911 call reporting the crash came from, according to Tieman, after one of the teens ran to a residence on Rossi Road.
“She ran up the road for help,” he said. “The first house she went to, no one answered, but at the second house, they called 911.”
The residents of that home refused to be interviewed and left in their car as television news reporters approached the front door, saying they were late for a doctor appointment.
During a press conference filmed by FOX 61, Torrington Police Chief William Baldwin said the vehicle appeared to have veered off the road to the right, struck a tree, and traveled down an embankment into a wooded area.
The car was coming from Litchfield into Torrington, he said.
Baldwin noted the pain the call caused officers, given the age of those injured and killed, and said they would be offered assistance with their mental health.
“It’s very, very difficult to see this. Our officers see tragic things all the time, on a continual basis, but it’s even more heartbreaking when it’s five kids that got seriously hurt, two kids who have perished,” said Baldwin. “Any death is horrific, but this is especially difficult for our guys.”