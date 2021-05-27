STORRS — Fans attending athletic events at the University of Connecticut will no longer be required to wear a mask if they have been fully vaccinated, the university announced.
The university said “exact capacities” at UConn’s athletic facilities next year are “are still to be determined.”
Workers at athletic events will still be required to wear masks, the announcement said.
In the same announcement, UConn said it is also lifting capacity restrictions outdoors, and people who gather outside will no longer be required to wear a mask. Masks are still recommended at large or crowded outdoor events, or where it’s unclear what the vaccination status is of all attendees, the school said, but they are not required.
But UConn will still require masks inside buildings and its buses regardless of whether someone is fully vaccinated, despite Connecticut dropping the requirement statewide last week.
Masks can be taken off if someone is working alone inside a “segregated” space like a private office or cubicle, the announcement said. They can also be removed while people are eating or drinking so long as six feet of distance is maintained.
UConn said the new rules will remain in place through at least Aug. 15. “We know that everyone is interested in our protocols for the fall and we are evaluating those as well, but this communication specifically addresses the protocols we are reinforcing until Aug. 15,” the announcement said.
The new rules put the university more or less in-line with rules at public K-12 schools around the state, which allow students to remove their masks outside during recess or for distanced mask breaks.
Mask rules have also not changed at UConn Health, which is a health care facility and medical school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people should continue to wear masks in hospitals and nursing homes whether or not they have been fully-vaccinated.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a shot of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The university also said employees who are still working remotely should continue to do so through mid-August.
“Indoor large-scale meetings of any kind should not take place in person at this time and interviews should remain virtual unless there is a compelling business reason,” the announcement said.