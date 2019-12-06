The cost of University of Connecticut tuition could rise by 4.4 percent next year and by more than $3,000 over the next five years under a proposal university officials released Thursday.
The plan will be presented to students at town hall forums on campus today and to the Board of Trustees’ Financial Affairs Committee and the full board for a vote next week.
It calls for raising tuition by a total of $3,214, or 23.3 percent, over the next five years, in incremental increases of $608 for 2019-20; $625 in fall 2021; $642 in fall 2022; $660 in fall 2023; and $679 in fall 2024. The changes will apply for both in- and out-of-state students.
“In my early conversations with Gov. Lamont and members of the General Assembly, I asked that they do all they could to hold state funding for UConn steady,” President Thomas C. Katsouleas said in a statement. “That happened for the current fiscal year, and I am hopeful it can continue. As a result, we are able to propose tuition increases that are significantly lower than those enacted in recent years. This reflects the importance of the social contract between the state, its citizens and UConn as Connecticut’s flagship public university.”
The most recent tuition increase at UConn was an additional $950 for in-state students and $1,250 for out-of-state students from 2018-19 to 2019-20, under a plan adopted by trustees in 2015. The board sets uniform undergraduate tuition rates for the main campus in Storrs and regional campuses in Stamford, Avery Point, Waterbury and Hartford.
The increases are expected to generate between $10 million and $11.8 million in net new revenue for the school for each of the next five years.
In-state tuition for the current school year is $13,798, and out-of-state tuition is $36,466. With scholarships and other aid, in-state students currently pay an average of about $9,200 for tuition, UConn said.
Students also pay mandatory fees that vary by campus. At Storrs, those cost an additional $3,428, including a General University Fee, a Student Health and Wellness Fee, an Infrastructure Fee and, for the first time this year, a $500 annual fee to pay off the new Student Rec Center. Average room and board at the campus costs $13,258 per year.
If the board of trustees approves the planned increases next week, they could vote in the future to change them again if there are increases in costs or decreases in state appropriations. About one-quarter of the school’s operating budget comes from state funds, while tuition and fees fund about 41 percent.
The total cost of in-state tuition and mandatory fees at the flagship have risen by almost 29 percent from 2015 to 2019, and by about 14 percent for out-of-state students.
Out-of-state tuition at UConn is currently “second only to the University of Vermont among public university competitors,” UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said; those competitors include University of Maryland and University of Massachusetts. The proposed tuition increases were made in dollar amounts, rather than percentages, to avoid “enacting a disproportionately high increase” that would make it harder to attract out-of-state and international students.
More than three-quarters of UConn’s student body are Connecticut residents, “but UConn also needs to attract talented non-residents, as the number of high school graduates in Connecticut is shrinking,” Reitz said. “Without non-residents attending UConn, the in-state tuition rate would have to increase by 56 percent to continue providing the academic quality currently offered.”
The $608 tuition increase was calculated by including $489 “to cover increases in personnel costs, materials, services, utilities and other expenses,” Reitz said. That amount is based on a $100 flat increase and $389 to cover inflation, as projected by the Higher Education Price Index. Tuition will rise another $119 to “offset increased fringe benefit costs that UConn must pay as part of Connecticut’s plan to catch up with unfunded pension and retiree healthcare liabilities statewide.”
Earlier this fall, Katsouleas announced the Connecticut Commitment, a guarantee that incoming in-state undergraduate students with household incomes below $50,000 will pay no tuition starting this fall. That program is a last-dollar scholarship, which will cover any remaining gap between the cost of tuition and all federal, state and institutional need- and merit-based aid that students receive. Katsouleas said he planned to use philanthropic funds to cover the cost of that program.
“The Connecticut Commitment program had no impact on the proposed tuition increases being presented at the town hall events today and to trustees next week,” Reitz said. “The tuition plan would be the same even if that financial aid program had not been enacted.”
State Senate Minority Leader Ken Fasano, R-North Haven, who previously criticized the free tuition guarantee, said in a statement Thursday that “it’s frustrating that UConn is becoming more and more difficult for young people to afford as new promises continue to be made.”
“Yet again UConn, an institution that has long mismanaged its money, is asking for more from students. At the same time they are hiring more faculty and promising free tuition, they are raising tuition costs again on everyone,” he said. UConn is “clearly” not making college more affordable, he said. “They are making new promises without a plan to pay for them. And tuition will increase yet again.”
“UConn blames fringe benefits as the largest cost driver, but yet the university never spoke out against the SEBAC (State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition) deal responsible for those costs,” Fasano said.
In its presentation to students Thursday, UConn said that the school’s share of fringe costs has increased from 39 percent in 2011 to 50 percent in the 2020 budget. University officials said the school has made 3 to 5 percent cuts to academic departments for the last four years, and reduced expenses through consolidations of administrative services and systems at the regional campuses and with UConn Health. They also pointed to “nearly $29 million in savings” from the Spend Smart program.
“As has been the practice for many years and required by state statute, the amount of funds to support financial aid will increase accordingly each year when tuition rates change,” Reitz said. The school’s institutional aid budget for the current year is about $123.1 million.
Tuition increased by 5 percent this year at Eastern, Central, Western and Southern Connecticut State Universities. The Board of Regents for Higher Education approved the increase in March for the 2019-2020 academic year.