LITCHFIELD COUNTY – The Union Savings Bank (USB) Foundation recently awarded $260,000 in funding to 22 organizations in Connecticut.
Organizations receiving grants in Litchfield County include:
After School Arts Program (ASAP!) “ASAP!” is based in Washington Depot and provides creative, hands-on learning through the arts, specifically literary, performing, visual, and culinary programs for pre-k through adult.
Apex Community Care Through locations in Danbury, New Milford, Torrington, and Waterbury, this 34-year-old organization (formerly AIDS Project Greater Danbury, Inc.) advocates for and provides services to people living with HIV/AIDS, mental health and substance-use disorders, and their families.
Connecticut Junior Republic (CJR) Based in Litchfield and established in 1904, CJR provides residential, education, family support, behavioral and mental health services, and community-based programs that help more than 1,400 children, youth and families annually.
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Serving Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity builds, renovates, and repairs houses that provide affordable homes for under-served, working families.
Literacy Volunteers on the Green (LVG) Located in New Milford, this organization provides free English literacy instruction to adults in Litchfield and northern Fairfield Counties. LVG is an affiliate of ProLiteracy America and a GuideStar-rated agency.
Northwestern Connecticut YMCA The Northwestern Connecticut YMCA operates branches in Torrington, Winsted, and Canaan through which it serves over 9,000 members, annually. The organization focuses on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
Pratt Nature Center Located in New Milford, the Pratt Nature Center was founded in 1967 and is a 205-acre wildlife preserve and environmental education center offering hiking, birdwatching, community garden plots, and nature education for all ages.
The Regional YMCA of Western CT For over 150 years, this organization has focused on the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Regional YMCA of Western CT reach extends from inner-city to rural and suburban communities across lower Litchfield and northern Fairfield Counties.
Susan B. Anthony Project (SBAP) Located in Torrington, SBAP is a nonprofit domestic and sexual violence crisis center that promotes safety, healing, and growth for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, and advocates for the autonomy of women and the end of interpersonal violence.
Village Center for the Arts VCA is a 21-year-old community arts center located on the New Milford green. The organization offers educational fine arts and events for all ages and abilities, seven days per week, in over 20 artforms.