LITCHFIELD COUNTY — Steven Schneider, M.D., MBA, president and CEO of St. Mary's Hospital, is stepping into the role of 2021-2022 campaign chair at the United Way of Greater Waterbury.
United Way of Greater Waterbury's service area includes many towns in Litchfield County, including Bethlehem, Thomaston, Watertown, and Woodbury.
Each year, the non-profit organization raises funds that are used to address community issues in the three impact areas of Basic Needs, Education, and Financial Stability.
Schneider will be joined by Adriana P. Florez, chief human resources officer at St. Mary's Hospital, as she takes on the role of campaign vice chair. He has also recruited more than 25 business and community leaders to serve on his Campaign Leadership Council to help with the campaign.
Since 2018, Dr. Schneider has led one of six hospitals in the Trinity Health Of New England regional healthcare ministry, previously serving as president of Franklin Medical Group, the hospital owned physician group, for seven years. He headed the creation of Saint Mary's accountable care organization, Valley Health Alliance, a value-based and population management health care initiative, and helped the hospital establish five urgent care centers in Cheshire, Naugatuck, Wolcott and on East and Main Streets in Waterbury, an announcement said.
The doctor is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical School and trained in emergency medicine at Madigan Army Medical Center at Fort Lewis, Washington, before attaining the rank of major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. After leaving the military, he completed his residency in psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven.