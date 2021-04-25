Litchfield County — United Way of Greater Waterbury will hold a free virtual event to honor volunteers and announce the 2020-21 campaign results at its 34th annual celebration and awards starting at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 29.
United Way of Greater Waterbury’s service area includes Bethlehem, Cheshire, Middlebury, Prospect, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury.
The evening will include community impact results, and United Way of Greater Waterbury Annual Campaign results, which will be announced by Campaign Chair John L. Hopkins, president of Post University.
The evening will honor:
• Frederic & Lucy Kellogg Award: Peter J. Jacoby, M.D.
• Volunteer of the Year: Greater Waterbury Campership Fund
• United Way Organized Labor Community Service Award: Kathy K. Taylor, J.D.
The evening will also celebrate the legacy of Jim Smith as BantamWesson and Traver IDC will each receive the James C. Smith Spirit of Excellence Award.
Online registration is open at unitedwaygw.org/events/celebration2021.