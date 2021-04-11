Vascular medicine specialist joins HHC HealthCenter in Winsted

WINSTED — Interventional cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist Joseph Ingrassia, MD, RPVI, of the Hartford HealthCare Heart and Vascular Institute in Torrington is accepting patients at the Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter, 80 South Main Street, Winsted.
Ingrassia, who will be seeing patients on level two in the new building’s specialty services suite 203, has expertise in vascular medicine, endovascular intervention, coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, and pulmonary embolism. He graduated from Ross University Medical School in North Brunswick, N.J., and completed his residency and internship in internal medicine at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington.
Ingrassia has several fellowships, is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, interventional cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation.
For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 860-972-5083. For more information on the HHC Heart and Vascular Institute, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Heart.