Vincent Lionti of Washington’s New Baroque soloists dies of COVID 19

WASHINGTON — Viola player Vincent Lionti passed away from the COVID-19 virus on April 4, according to a release from Washington Friends of Music.
Lionti was a beloved member of The New Baroque Soloists orchestra which has been performing at the Washington Friends of Music concerts for the last seven years, as well as a longstanding member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and a conductor of a youth orchestra. He was an excellent violist and a very gracious and kind human being.
Lionti always looked forward to coming to Washington and immensely enjoyed performing with The New Baroque Soloists at the Washington Friends of Music concerts. His elegant performances, eloquent introductions of pieces and players and the wonderful and humorous anecdotes he shared with the audience will be dearly missed. He was a class act and will forever be remembered with great admiration and appreciation.
At the recent New Year’s Day concert in Washington, he played Telemann’s Largo Viola Concerto so exquisitely, it moved the audience to tears.
The next WFM concert will be dedicated to his memory.