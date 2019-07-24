MORRIS — A behind-the-scenes hour-long tour of the hugely popular gardening destination, White Flower Farms, began in 90-plus degree temperatures on July 20. Planned as a fundraiser for the Morris Land Trust, 16 gardening aficionados ignored the steamy temperatures in the greenhouses and other facilities on the property, in order to learn as much as possible from tour guide and Nursery Manager Barbara Pierson, who has 21 years experience on the farm.
The Morris Land Trust is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of the rural character and natural resources of Morris, and this seemed like a perfect pairing, with stops at greenhouses, propagation and potting areas.
Barbara Pierson shared that White Flower Farm is a family-owned nursery dating back to the 1930s, when the company’s founders William Harris and Jane Grant caught the gardening bug. She said in the 1930s and 40s American gardeners were importing their perennials from Europe, and White Flower Farm was responsible for popularizing perennial gardening in the U.S.
This evolved into a small business, and by the early 1950s, White Flower Farm was mailing catalogs and turned into the company as it exists today. Jane Grant died in 1973 and William Harris sold the company to its current owner, Eliot Wadsworth, in 1976.
The current staff numbers several dozen, most of whom are professional or amateur horticulturalists, and the farm has created its own software program to track growing cycles.The company has also installed solar panels to run its huge fans and coolers.
Morris Land Trust President Ben Solnit said, “All who attended, agreed that Barbara Pierson did a fantastic job explaining the history and operations at White Flower Farms and the reception at the Aline Brothier Reading Room in Morris town hall provided a cool and delicious coda to a great morning!”
White Flower Farm is located at 167 Litchfield Road (Route 63), Morris. For more information call 800-503-9624, visit www.whiteflower
farm.com/ or email custserv@whiteflowerfarm.com.
The Morris Land Trust can be contacted at morrislandtrust@aol.com or call 860-567-5654.