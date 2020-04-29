STRATFORD — When a Townsend’s warbler recently decided to make a stopover in Connecticut, far from its normal migration route out West, it was the first time anyone had seen the songbird in this state.
For Frank Mantlik, seeing and photographing the warbler near Hartford’s Cedar Hill Cemetery was cause for even more of a celebration. It was the 400th bird to add to his Connecticut life list.
Mantlik stands third among Connecticut birders, behind the late Noble Proctor, who taught biology at Southern Connecticut State University and who recorded sighting 404 winged species in the state.
He and fellow birder Tina Green of Westport said second place belongs to Paul Dugan of Stamford at 401, whose 400th bird also was a first state sighting: a Brewer’s sparrow at Hammonasset Beach State Park in 2019.
“It’s pretty amazing for a state the size of Connecticut. There’s been documented in history I think it’s 445,” Mantlik, 65, said. According to the Connecticut Audubon Society, when the Townsend’s warbler is officially accepted by the Connecticut Ornithological Association, it will be the 446th species ever recorded in the state.
Since at least 20 people caught sight of the warbler — and most took photos — that official stamp is pretty likely. Mantlik’s list of 400 is “a pretty good chunk” of the 446, especially since a few, such as the Eskimo curlew and heath hen, are extinct.
Mantlik has been birdwatching since 1972 when, as a senior at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk during the height of the environmental movement, he went on a nature walk in Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Westchester County. He caught the birding bug and has been at it ever since.
When a great blue heron flew overhead, it “opened my eyes to nature, and I just never stopped,” he said.
The search for birds has taken Mantlik all over the country and as far as Svalbard, which lies in the Arctic Ocean halfway from Norway to the North Pole. That’s where he first saw a nesting dovekie, a small seabird that he’s since seen in neighboring states, but not yet in Connecticut.
His state list is important to Mantlik, but it’s only a small fraction of the birds he’s discovered in his travels. He’s recorded about 760 in the United States and Canada and more than 3,000 worldwide, he said.
His birdwatching hobby brought another reward, too. He met his wife, Linda Mantlik, on a Connecticut Audubon bald eagle watch on the Connecticut River. “We just hosted our own rarity last week,” he said. “We had a Western tanager here four or five days” in their Stratford backyard.
The birdwatching community is a pretty tight group that lets each other know when there’s a rare sighting. They contribute to Connecticut Audubon’s rare bird alert texting service, which anyone can sign up for.
“Connecticut’s got a great birding community in that way,” Mantlik said. “We share information and try to help people new to the hobby.” Besides giving people a good reason to go outdoors, birds have many attractions, he said. “Many are very colorful. They have beautiful songs, the wonder of flight … the whole mysteries of migration. They’re a type of life form where most people notice them.”
On April 17, Mantlik’s friend Paul Desjardins of Windsor Locks saw the Townsend’s warbler in the wooded area near the cemetery. “Hopefully, something that rare, people try to get the word out as quickly as possible, which Paul did,” Mantlik said. “He knew right away what it was because he’d seen it out West.”
“I was almost shaking,” Desjardins said of his record sighting. “I was so excited and everything. I only saw it for 10 seconds and it disappeared.” Others did locate the warbler but no one was able to photograph it that day.
“I couldn’t leave right away,” Mantlik said. When he arrived at 11:30 a.m., “there were already probably about 30 cars of birders parked along the entrance road,” he said. It’s a popular area, with several species of warblers and kinglets among the songbirds that stop near a pond.
The next day was rainy but on Sunday, April 19, the weather was sunny and a lot of bird fans were able to see and photograph the warbler, a striking bird with bright yellow on its head and chest and olive green and gray feathers.
Its normal range is west of the Rocky Mountains, though Mantlik said it’s been seen in other New England states. Its breeding grounds are from Alaska south through British Columbia, Washington and Idaho.
This warbler wasn’t traveling with birds of its feather, though it wasn’t flying solo.
“It was definitely a migrant coming through, with palm warblers, pine warblers,” Mantlik said. “Most of our small songbirds — warblers and sparrows and thrushes, you name it — most migrate at night, actually,” Mantlik said, on their way north from Mexico, Texas and Florida.
Once he got to the area, near the Hartford-Wethersfield line, “I talked to this fella, who gave me the lowdown,” Mantlik said. “All of a sudden, people started running. We go slogging through mud and we go up a slope and through a forest. I was able to track it to the top of a flowering red maple tree.”
At least 20 people also sighted the warbler. It was a “eureka kind of a thing, especially for a species that’s never been in the state before,” Mantlik said. Everyone started “social distance high-fiving” each other.
“It was a realization that those of us that were there at the time all got to see, and I photographed it,” he said. No one has reported seeing the warbler since.
Mantlik majored in biology at the University of Connecticut, but realized he wanted to be outdoors, so he took a job with the United States Postal Service. He retired as a letter carrier at 57. “I didn’t plan to make a career out of it, but it actually suited me fine,” he said.
In his 48 years of birdwatching, Mantlik has scored his share of rare bird sightings in Connecticut: He was the first to find a sharp-tailed sandpiper in 1985, an anhinga, similar to a cormorant, in 1987 and a Bell’s vireo in 1991. He is past president of the Connecticut Ornithological Association and serves on its Avian Records Committee. He also leads birdwatching tours locally and in other parts of the world.
Tom Andersen, spokesman for the Connecticut Audubon Society, said Mantlik joined the organization in 1974. “He’s one of the longest-tenured members of our organization,” Andersen said.
“I consider him definitely to be one of my mentors and someone who encouraged me and was always very helpful,” Green said. “Anyone that goes on a trip with him is very fortunate.”
While the anticipation of seeing a new species is a thrill, Mantlik loves watching any kind of bird. Needless to say, he has several bird feeders in his yard.
“I enjoy watching a robin on the ground trying to pull a worm out of the ground and getting a picture of it, even though I’ve seen a million robins.”