NEW BRITAIN — Police have arrested the uncle of a 4-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week, which prompted an Amber Alert, and charge that he left the boy in the care of a woman who took him along to get high with her husband.
Mario Jenkins, 31, of Derby Street, New Britain, is charged with risk of injury to a child, according to an application for an arrest warrant filed by New Britain police.
Online court records show he has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was released on $50,000 bond. Jenkins is being represented by the public defender’s office.
Around 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, New Britain police received a report of a “kidnapping” from Middletown police that took place in New Britain, according to the warrant.
The victim’s mother told Middletown police she had left her autistic son with Jenkins at his home Saturday. Around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, she received a call from Jenkins, who told her the boy was missing, along with a Chevrolet Malibu.
The warrant does not identify the boy or his mother, referring to him only as “victim” in the affidavit.
Jenkins told the mother his friend Stephanie Fonda had come by and asked to borrow the Malibu, according to the warrant. He told the mother he refused, but then fell asleep and woke up to find the car and boy missing, court documents said.
Stephanie Fonda’s husband, David Fonda, later texted Jenkins to tell him the car had broken down, but the boy was fine, and not to call police on her, the warrant said.
At that point, the mother contacted Middletown police who issued an Amber Alert, according to the warrant.
When police contacted Jenkins, he asked police canvassing the area to leave his home. Jenkins had an active warrant for drug charges out of Middletown probation, the warrant stated.
Police later arrested the couple after locating them at the 5th Avenue Motel in Wethersfield.
During an interview with New Britain police, Stephanie Fonda told officers Jenkins had asked her to babysit the boy and take the Malibu, according to the warrant. She told police she was supposed to pick up Jenkins from work but “ran into some trouble,” it said.
Stephanie Fonda told police that, while she had the boy, she picked up her husband from a hospital emergency room, after he had “escaped a halfway house,” the warrant stated. The two then went to Hartford where they bought drugs “and got ‘high’” before the car ran out of gas, court documents show.
The warrant also notes that in a written statement to Rocky Hill police, Stephanie Fonda admitted to going to the motel, where the couple bought drugs and went inside to nap, bringing the child with them.
David Fonda told police he and Stephanie got “stuck” while high on cocaine, according to court documents, and became “scared and paranoid.” He told police the couple kept driving around with the boy in the car “while getting high, something he described it as a “cycle,” the warrant said.
Video surveillance of Jenkins’ driveway also showed him “handing off” the boy to Stephanie Fonda, authorities said.
During an interview with police, Jenkins allegedly later admitted he had asked Stephanie Fonda to babysit the boy and allowed her to use the Chevy. After she failed to pick him up at work, Jenkins told police he got a ride home from a family member, and then fell asleep after trying to contact the couple, according to the warrant.
“M. Jenkins stated he never told anyone else about victim being unaccounted for and under the care of Stephanie Fonda, who is a known drug addict,” the warrant states.
Police took Jenkins into custody on an unrelated warrant Wednesday.
Stephanie and David Fonda were both arrested Tuesday night after they were located.
David Fonda, 37, was charged with risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment. He was given a July 14 court date.
Stephanie Fonda, 39, was arrested on a previous warrant charging her with third-degree identity theft, sixth-degree larceny, and credit card theft for an incident last December in Rocky Hill. She has a June 28 court date.
Jenkins is due back in court on June 29, according to court records.