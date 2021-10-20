WARREN — In the 1920s, there were seven one-room schoolhouses in town, all made of wood — except one, known as the Brick School, at 330 Brick School Road.
That school, which was built in 1784 and closed in 1926, has the longest record of continuous operation in the State of Connecticut, said Joanne Mansfield, treasurer of the Warren Connecticut Historical Society.
Additionally, it’s the only schoolhouse in Warren during that period that is still standing on the original site where it was built. All the others were either torn down or turned into private homes.
The historical society is very proud of this building and is applying for a second grant to restore it, in hopes of hosting educational programs, tours, meetings and events.
“The Brick School is probably one of the best known places in Warren. It’s achieved iconic status,” Mansfield said. “One-room schoolhouses are really popular throughout New England.”
Heather Forstmann, curator for the historical society and town historian, said the school is likely still intact because it was made of brick.
The Warren Connecticut Historical Society is custodian of the building, which is owned by the town.
Phase one of the restoration project involved a new roof and windows, which the school was able to get in 2020.
“It desperately needed a roof,” Mansfield said. “The old roof was covered in moss. It had been more than 20 years since it had been restored.”
Additionally, five windows were replaced. The previous windows, which were vinyl, were replaced with glass.
The $20,000 cost for the restorations came from a $10,000 Historic Restoration Fund matching grant from the State Historic Preservation Office, a $4,000 grant from the town of Warren, a $4,000 grant from Give Local Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills, and from private donations.
The historical society is in the second phase of the restoration project, which involves repairing the building’s foundation.
“There are holes in the foundation. We need to repoint the bricks,” Mansfield said. Other repairs involve fixing a large crack in the north wall, resetting the steps on the front entrance, which are “very uneven and dangerous,” and replacing the foundation in the cloak room.
A structural engineer went through the building and recommended the repairs.
The historical society is applying to the Connecticut State Preservation Office to obtain two matching grants for phase two — a Historical Restoration Fund grant for $10,000 and a 1772 Foundation and Preservation Connecticut Maintenance and Repair grant — also for $10,000. Mansfield said she doesn’t know when this grant will be evaluated.
If the grants are approved, work is expected to begin in late November and take about month to complete. However, weather could play a factor since all of the work for phase two would take place outdoors.
Phase three, the final phase of the project, would involve interior refreshing, painting and installation of monitoring devices including those for temperature, fire, security and humidity.
“We will also have a plaque made for the grounds,” Mansfield said “This would be the least expensive phase, probably between $5,000 and $10,000, depending upon the sophistication of the monitoring devices.”
This historical society has not yet identified grants to pay for this phase.
The school was built on land owned by Ward Eldrid. It closed due to low enrollment and the move to consolidate the education, Mansfield said.
After it closed, the property changed hands several times and was used for various purposes including as a hunting lodge.
In 1963, the Lindstrom family who owned it at the time, sold it Frank Reinhold, chairman of the Connecticut Transportation Authority. Reinhold bought it to honor his wife’s great-grandfather, Gustavus Rouse, who was the schoolmaster of the Brick School in the mid-1800s.
In 1968, Reinhold donated the property to the historical society. The last restoration was in 1989.
In the last years before the school closed, it taught students — primarily girls — from age from 4 to 16. Seven to 10 students attended the school at a time.
Rosie Breen, who was one of the last teachers at the school prior to its closing, started teaching when she was 17 and earned $300 a year, Forstmann said.
“In addition to her salary, she was paid $5 to take care of the fire to keep the school heated in the winter,” Forstmann said.
Families whose children attended the school supported the teacher’s salary.
Children attended school from November to April. Their parents were farmers, so for the rest of the year, they stayed home to help their parents on the farm.
As part of phase one grant, the town is required to have the Brick School visible and open to the public for at least 12 days a year, Mansfield said.
“They will probably make some exceptions due to COVID, but we do plan to have it open as much as possible,” she added.
Mansfield said the building is “special” and really represents the surrounding area.
“It’s really quintessential New England,” said Mansfield, who owns a home on the road of the school. “It’s on a road that people live on, so it’s a highly visible and a noteworthy site for the town of Warren. It’s such a beautiful building and there are people in town whose great-grandfathers great-grandmothers went to school there.”