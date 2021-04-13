WARREN — The Warren Land Trust is holding two outdoor events for volunteers this month.
Trail-Clearing Day will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at the Dorothy Maier Preserve (Sackett Hill Road across from the Warren School). Participants are asked to bring loppers and/or a pruning saw, and help WLT clear winter debris from the trail and highlight its features.
Earth Day Town Cleanup is Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are asked to stop by the General Store to mark their route on the WLT cleanup map, and to pick up trash bags and gloves. The event is co-hosted with Warren Parks & Recreation.
Appropriate outdoor attire and footwear are recommended for both events. For more information or if questions, visit warrenlandtrust.org or contact info@warrenlandtrust.org.