‘Warren: The Secret Garden’ evokes spirit of magical location

WARREN — A new arts and culture project that will provide space for area artists to showcase their work is underway. The art show, “Warren: The Secret Garden,” was spearheaded by The Voice of Art, a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 and dedicated to creating visual art experiences that enrich the lives of Connecticut residents, according to members.
The exhibit will display the works of emerging and mid-career artists across Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.
The idea for this project came from TVOA Director and Artist-in-Residence Hannah Jung.
“After a few trips to the Litchfield Hills and successful partnership with some businesses last year, we decided to move our location to this region for the potential opportunities in this community,” Jung said.
“Warren was chosen as a location for its convenience as a crossroads, but I quickly realized that this small town had so many attractions, so I started creating the event idea,” Jung said of her inspiration for the art show.
She praised not only the stunning landscapes, but also the local residents of Warren. “Besides the preserved natural beauty, Warren residents are very warm, heart-felt people who love their community,” she said.
TVOA is seeking artists to participate in the show. Works of art may be inspired by either man-made objects or structures, or the natural environment in and around Warren. The show will be presented virtually, and at a to-be-determined in-person venue, as local guidelines permit.
“By capturing landscapes of farms and everyday life through the eyes of artists, it will help bring well deserved attention to local businesses and art communities which will hopefully translate into a boost in the economy,” Jung said.
She also hopes that th event will build a sense of solidarity among residents, especially during these times of uncertainty and economic challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
To turn this project from idea into reality, TVOA has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of reaching $2,825. All funding received will be matched by the Sustainable CT’s Community Match Fund. The fundraising deadline is Oct. 16, and as of this writing a total of 12 people have donated $1,275. Anyone interested in making a tax-deductible donation online can visit www.sustainablect.org/funding/.
The TVOA Jury Committee will select works of art to be included in the show that demonstrate creativity and originality through artistic sensibilities and that represent Warren well, Jung said.
Interested artist may submit their original entries online by visiting www.thevoiceofart.org/call-for-entry-warren-secret-garden. The entry fee is $20 per artist and includes up to two works of art. Additional entries can be submitted for $10 each for a maximum of four works per artist.