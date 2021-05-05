Whenever 21-year-old Alicia Crossley gets on a horse, her balance, coordination, core strength, and posture improves, according to her mother Cheri.
“Alicia has down syndrome and hypotonia, which is very low muscle tone, and has benefited greatly by horseback riding, which she has been doing since she was 6,” said Cheri, of Bridgewater.
For the past four weeks, Alicia, along with a handful of other riders, have come to Shepaug Valley School in Washington as part of its pilot program with Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury.
The pilot was formed due to a need for an indoor facility — Little Britches only has outdoor facilities, and is therefore only open from April to November. The partnership has provided continuity for the riders, who have been able to ride at Shepaug Valley’s indoor facility. The pilot ended April 30.
Little Britches rotated four horses through the instruction. Horses were matched up with riders based on riders’ individual needs. Riders came once a week and had a 45-minute lesson. Their parent or guardian brought them to the facility, and due to COVID restrictions, waited in the car for the duration of the instruction.
There was no cost to the school for the pilot. The staff from Little Bridges are volunteers, as well as Sheepaug’s agriscience students, who worked with the riders.
“The Shepaug Valley students volunteer as part of their required externships for the agricscience program. They are also fulfilling community service hours with those activities,” said Anne Hermes, agriscience instructor.
“The (agriscience) students help them do the physical act of riding on the horse, and in addition to that, what’s so helpful is there is an occupational therapist walking on one side, helping the riders practice some occupational activities while on the horse,” Cheri said.
Riders also play games, and develop hand-eye coordination and communication skills while on the horse.
Olivia Melillo, an intern with Little Britches who was part of the pilot, said she does exercises with riders, such as throwing a ball.
“It’s therapy for them, to make them more relaxed and get used to the horses,” she said.
The pilot was held after school, with one class during the day — which allowed other Shepaug students to observe.
Riders come to Little Britches from all surrounding towns. “We get referrals from PTs, OTs, and teachers, and we serve a variety of disabilities — autism, cerebral palsy, anxiety or processing issues,” said Alice Daly, executive director and instructor at Little Britches.
Cheri said horseback helps those with developmental disabilities and other special needs gain strength in many ways, such as walking.
“The natural motion of the horse walking mimics the natural motion that your hips would go through when walking,” she said.
Hermes said the pilot is a “wonderful” way for agriscience students to get equine experience.
“They help unload the horses, they groom them, they put their saddle and bridle on,” she said. “They help check in riders. They are also in the ring with the horse and riders.”
Additionally, agriscience students learn how to work with people with disabilities, and expand their vision of how horses can be part of the rider’s life, according to Hermes, who said she would like the partnership to be a permanent one.
“This is such a win-win for both the community and Little Britches and the riders that it serves, and for our agriscience program,” Hermes said. “We’re so excited to share this amazing facility with them.”