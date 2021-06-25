Washington art exhibit 'Recollections Revisited' opens in park

WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is presenting “Recollections Revisited,” an exhibit featuring all new works by Connecticut native Jason Wallengren.
The exhibit will remain on display through July 18.
According to an announcement, in the exhibit, “Wallengren looks back on his 10 years of living abroad in Germany for inspiration. His series of paintings in this collection critique the individual and collective memory in current societal setups. Engaging in an ephemeral approach to painting and drawing, he challenges the boundaries of observation and the passage of time through his own lived experiences.”
Wallengren received his BFA, Illustration and MFA, Visual Arts degrees from The Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University. His work has been shown throughout Europe as well the United States.
The park is open most Mondays. Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays during the farmers market from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Private showings are available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.
Learn more about our ongoing community programs and events calendar or how to make a donation at thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.
For more information, contact Executive Director Laura Neminski, by sending an email to laura@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.
The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is located at 1 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot.