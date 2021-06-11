Washington art gallery hosting color meditations exhibit

WASHINGTON — Byrde + the b will hold the Faith Vicinanza “Color Meditations,” an exhibit of mandala paintings, opening July 17, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sept. 4.
Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Road, Washington,
The defining criterion for a dot painting is the technique itself — repeated imprints of a paint covered brush, dotting stick or other implement onto the painting surface, and in doing so, there are recognizable 'dot' marks on the painting surface, an announcement said.
Pointillism, which leans more to being abstract than to having the discipline of a modern dot painting, is a technique of painting in which small, distinct dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image. Georges Seurat and Paul Signac developed the technique in 1886, branching from Impressionism. Dot painting, however, seeks a level of perfection and precision in the dots that is not inherent in pointillism.
Her mantra "Slow down, enjoy the moment" is also her artist statement. Put another way, there is only this moment, watch it unfold, watch the painting unfold, the rain, the new grass, enjoy mixing colors, or a walk in the early hours of a new day. Take your time with her painting, look closely, enjoy the moment, the announcement said.