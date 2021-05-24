Washington: ASAP! to fete CT teachers at McCourt Prize event

WASHINGTON — ASAP! will celebrate its 10th annual Frank McCourt Prize for Excellence in Teaching in a livestream event on Saturday, May 29, at 7 p.m.
This award, which recognizes Connecticut teachers who inspire students to become enthusiastic learners, received a record number of nominations this year, an ASAP! announcement said.
“ASAP! looks forward to recognizing the imaginative work of the 87 nominated teachers, and to announcing the recipient of the prize, the announcement said.
The McCourt Prize honors the spirit of Frank McCourt, who was a teacher himself in New York City schools for over 30 years before achieving fame with the publication of his Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir, “Angela’s Ashes.”
Despite the immense success of this book and its two sequels, “’Tis” and “Teacher Man,” McCourt remained a teacher at heart, the announcement said. As a resident of Roxbury, McCourt gave generously of his time, talents, and energy to ASAP! and other local causes, the announcement said. He was instrumental in establishing ASAP!’s Celebration of Young Writers.
The event will stream live on ASAP’s YouTube page.
To learn more about ASAP!, visit asapct.org.