Washington: Author Jan-Philip Sendker in free virtual talk

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Memorial Library and the Hickory Stick Bookshop will host international bestselling author Jan-Philip Sendker in a free virtual discussion about his latest novel, “The Heart Remembers,” on Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m.
The final volume in the Art of Hearing Heartbeats trilogy, this novel, as described in a library announcement, is a tender testament to the power of memory and the familial ties that bind people across time and place. It’s a stirring odyssey transporting readers from Burma (present-day Myanmar) to New York, and back again, the announcement said.
Sendker, born in Hamburg in 1960, was the American correspondent for Stern from 1990 to 1995, and its Asian correspondent from 1995 to 1999.
Signed copies of the book will be available at the Hickory Stick Bookshop. For information, visit hickorystickbookshop.com or call 860-868-0525.
To register and obtain the Zoom link for this event, go to at gunnlibrary.org/programs. Registration is required. Call the library, at 5 Wykeham Road, for more information at 860-868-7586.