WASHINGTON — The Washington Council of Congregations will hold a food drive on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p,m. at the First Congregational Church at 6 Kirby Road on the Green.
Donations will be directed to the Washington/Warren and the New Milford food banks.
The number of food insecure families and individuals continues to be high and the need for food to supply the local food banks great, an announcement said.
Needed items include any shelf stable items such as coffee, boxed milk, cereal, rice, pasta sides, ravioli, mac and cheese, tuna, soups, etc. Gluten-free and organic items are also needed. Cleaning supplies, like paper towels and toilet paper, personal care items including diapers and wipes, adult undergarments, shampoo, and any other hygiene products are welcomed. Cash, check or online donations will be accepted.
To drop off donations, pull up to the curb at marked locations, where volunteers will remove the bagged or boxed items from the trunk or hatch of the vehicle, if possible. Those who would like to make a donation online can visit the church website at firstchurchwashingtonct.org and click the donation button, then complete the form, placing the donation amount in the field marked Food Bank. Or mail a check to First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 1285, Washington, CT 06793. Make checks out to FCC and add food drive in the memo. Call the church office with any questions at 860-868-0569, leaving a message and contact information outside of office hours.
The Washington Council of Congregations consists of the six established religious congregations in the town of Washington. Together they seek to serve neighbors through a variety of collaborative efforts.