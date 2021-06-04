WASHINGTON — The Washington Depot-based dance company Pilobolus will return to Litchfield County July 21-25, with “BLOOM: A Journey” — its second annual roving car safari.
This year’s event will take attendees on a journey through nature at Sunny Meadow Farm to be fully immersed and interactive with multiple stages of performance across several disciplines, an announcement said.
Highlights include (schedule subject to change):
• Full Moon at the Meadow, in support of Pilobolus, will take place on Friday, July 23, from 7-10 p.m. The festivities will begin with a VIP experience through the car safari, followed by live music, libations and farm-to-table hors d’oeuvres from Cassandra Purdy in an open air barn on the farm. Tickets, including a donation to Pilobolus, begin at $500.
• Morning Wellness Programming throughout all five festival days, taking place from 8-10 a.m. Pilobolus brings outdoor wellness classes — yoga, meditation, balance, tai chi and family classes — led by Connecticut-based wellness practitioners. Mats and equipment will not be provided on site; participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, blocks, cushions and blankets. Tickets are $30 per person, per session.
• The car safari will take place July 21-25 with start times ranging from 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Guests will be invited to drive through this New England farm, offering scenery of an apple orchard, sprawling fields of wildflowers, ponds, woodlands and more, while viewing live, 365-degree performances from artists including Stuart Bogie, Kat Edmonson, Rob Kapilow, Darlene Kascak, Litchfield County Choral Union, dancers from Pilobolus, Ben Sollee and local student musicians. Timed-entry tickets for the 75-minute interactive experience begin at $50 per vehicle.
Tickets will go on sale June 7 on the company’s website, pilobolus.org, through TodayTix. Event FAQs are available at pilobolus.org/bloom.