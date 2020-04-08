LITCHFIELD HILLS — Sara Guillemette of Washington Depot shared recently, “From the comfort of my home, in the beauty of Litchfield County, at my breakfast nook windows, with a laptop, iPhone, a pot of tea, and birds chirping, it is possible to take action.”
The action Guillemette was referring to was the PPE Passion Project she initiated to fill a huge, and frightening gap in availability of personal protective equipment for first responders. “I am doing this for every healthcare worker I know — the MDs, RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, PCTs, HHAs; they are all experiencing shortages. It does not feel right knowing about a PPE shortage, and choosing to do nothing. I have many nurse friends who, regardless of their ages, are now drafting their last will and testament. It’s heartbreaking.”
She decided to ask for fabric donations to create face masks and soon had a platoon of volunteers sewing face masks: Gerry Laura Terry of Woodbury, Victoria Mineo Cory of Brookfield, Leona Flynn Johnson of New Milford, Mary Eddy of Torrington, Sue Haverly of Washington, Elizabeth Spencer of Southbury, Elizabeth Ehrlich of Hartford, Lisa G. Peck of Woodbury, Linda Boston of Woodbury and Jennifer Huang of Torrington.
Guillemette said, “I recall the 1985 song “We Are the World” and this is definitely a ‘We” time. I have offered to collect fabric in Connecticut anywhere, anytime. Most folks drop off fabrics on my office front step or at my residence porch. I have delivered to nurses who have brought to private and Group homes, Continuous Care homes and Homes for Developmentally Disabled. I helped friends in healthcare, home care and agencies, and received calls from Connecticut manufacturers and importers requesting help since their forwarders in China were held in a log-jam, unable to load onto Airfreight powerhouses such as FED EX, DHL, or UPS.”
She reached out to the Connecticut Hospital Association, which led her to Connecticut’s Emergency Operations Center procurement group. “I began offering to get them vetted by the state of Connecticut, but they required bulk orders. So, I did what I know how to do — address State trade associations. In the past, I had worked in imports and have been an administrator at a State trade association.”
Guillemette said “At one point, I found myself calling Dover Airforce Base Community Relations Dawne Nickerson-Banez, asking ‘Why are Feds not involved? Why are we not sending USA’s cargo planes?’ Each day, new surprises, new challenges.” Noting her background in home health care, she said, “I anticipate an ability to test for antibodies very soon, and those who have them will be safe to return to work.”
Her daughter Chloe, 23, home during Stay Home Stay Safe, said, “Mom has been working on this for weeks, making calls and connecting people who can supply to her community needing PPE. It’s been a heroic act to watch. I do my best to support Mom while she’s supporting everyone else. I bring her trays of her favorite teas, make her breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and seriously, set her bath with candles at night. It’s been incredible to watch. As much as she surprises me, she surprises herself too, with the connections each day brings. I admire Mom, her patience, her ambition.”
Daughter Sophie,16, said “”In a time like this, it’s hard not to freeze and to feel powerless. My Mom is a fighter! She has been working hard with the community to get masks to healthcare workers. She sets a great example on how to get things done when it feels like the World stops.”
One of the many manufacturers stepping up to close this gap is Jamieson Laser, LLC, in Litchfield. Their website page cites that they use the “latest in laser technology, initially serving a wide range of industries through the building and support of laser cutters and welding machines.” President Alex Jacobs said the company did not require retooling to manufacture desperately needed face shields.
“We have the materials to produce clear plastic infection control face shields, but what we are lacking are the special elastic bands to hold it in place. I was told that Homeland Security is channeling all of that particular material and we can’t get it until April 13. I was thinking about doing something to help out in this crisis and I knew we could make them. I was inspired by a man in Springfield, Mass., asking me if I could do this since face shields were not available anywhere else, and his two daughters are nurses. That’s when it became very personal.”
New England Outdoor Products in Waterbury, which produces outdoor shelter products and sporting goods, is another surprising manufacturer that is relying on their regular importer. National Sales Manager Curt Dawson explained that the company was approached by Yale New Haven Hospital to assist with importing much-needed N95(S) surgical masks. He said, “We worked with the same importer we use for our products and were able to procure these FDA-approved face masks at 50 percent below the market price. They are produced by the world’s largest maker of N95 respirator masks. They will go to hospitals and prisons in Connecticut where they are most needed.”
Sara Guillemette, PPE Passion Project volunteer can be contacted at 203-577-8979 or www.WashingtonCTHomeCare.com.
Alex Jacobs, CEO of Jamieson Laser in Litchfield, can be contacted at 860-482-3375. or sales@jamiesonlaser.com.
Curt Dawson, national sales manager of New England Outdoor Products in Waterbury can be contacted at 203-444-8980.