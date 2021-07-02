Washington Depot scholarship awarded to two high school graduates

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Council of Washington Depot has awarded the 2021 Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Memorial Scholarships to two students and parish members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church who are entering college this fall.
Scholarship Chairman David DeWitt presented the awards of $1,000 each after the 10:30 a.m. mass on June 20, to the following recipients:
1- Eilish Crossley, a Shepaug Valley High School graduate who will be attending Highpoint University, NC in the fall, to major in physical therapy with a minor in biology. Parents are Douglas and Brenda Crossley of Roxbury.
2 - Katalina Mancinone, a Wooster School, Danbury graduate who will be attending Southern Connecticut State University in the fall, to major in nursing with a minor in biology. Parents are Joseph and Priscilla Mancinone of Roxbury.