Washington History Club in the Morning to meet

WASHINGTON DEPOT — The Gunn Historical Museum’s Washington History Club in the Morning will meet at the Washington Senior Center on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Lost Washington.” What business and buildings do you remember that are no longer here? What Washington places do you miss? Bring your memories, stories, photographs and objects to share.
The Washington History Club in the Morning is a program of the Gunn Historical Museum and meets the third Monday of the months of September, December, March and June at 10 a.M. at the Washington Senior Center to discuss the history of Washington, Washington Depot, Marbledale, New Preston and Woodville. Share your memories and stories with the group or just come and listen to the fascinating conversation about our town’s past. Bring your photos and objects for show and tell!
Everyone is invited to attend this free program. The Washington Senior Center is located at 6 Bryan Hall Plaza, Washington Depot. Call the Gunn Museum at 860-868-7756 or view www.gunnmuseum.org for more information.