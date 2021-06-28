Washington Home Care adds estate management services

WASHINGTON — The non-medical home care registry, Washington Home Care LLC at 1 Kirby Road, has expanded its recruitment services.
The newly-introduced estate management services will include recruitment for estate managers, household managers, household personal assistants, butlers, housekeepers, and private chefs. These will be in addition to the recruitment and registry of home health aides, certified nurse assistants, homemakers and companions, an announcement said.
Washington Home Care LLC was founded by Sara Guillemette, a 20-year Litchfield County resident, in December 2019.
Guillemette is expanding the registry’s recruitment services to meet the growing demands of area residents, the registry’s announcement said.
To learn more, visit WashingtonCTHomeCare.com, call 203-577-8979, or write to PO Box 1244, Washington, CT 06793-9991.