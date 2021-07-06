WASHINGTON — The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines (H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut), celebrating their 40th year, will hold its summer Volunteer Day on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, July 11.
Volunteer Day invites people of all ages and abilities to help with the various needs of the farm and horses. Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings. Dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring tools if available. Lunch will be provided.
In addition to meeting the horses, there will be a tack sale from noon to 3 p.m. for those looking for saddles, blankets and other equipment.
H.O.R.S.E. of Connecticut is located at 43 Wilbur Road, Washington, CT. For more information, visit www.horseofct.org or call 860-868-1960.