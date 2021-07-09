WASHINGTON — Gunn Memorial Library’s annual meeting will be Thursday, July 22, at 5 p.m. in the Wykeham Room and via ZOOM.
In accordance with the bylaws of the Corporation, Article V, section 5.01, an annual meeting shall be held for the purpose of electing trustees and for the transaction of such other business as may come before the meeting, an announcement said. The Committee on Trustees will present a slate for nominations as incoming trustees. Trustees elected will serve until July 2024.
Reports to be given include: the president’s report, treasurer’s report, and executive director’s report.
Call the library for further information at (860) 868-7586 or email gunnlib@biblio.org.
The Gunn Memorial Library is at 5 Wykeham Road, Washington. As a consideration to other attendees, please wear a mask.