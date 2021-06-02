Washington library to present short story series

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Memorial Library will present a series of four sessions on the components of a short story and examples of exemplary work, starting on June 22.
Jim Kelleher, a poet who teaches literature and composition at Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted, will lead this series.
Titles for the June sessions include “Hills Like White Elephants” by Hemingway, “My Financial Career” by Stephen Leacock, “The Man to Send Rain Clouds” by Leslie Silko, and “The Gilgul of Park Avenue” by Nathan Englander. Participants will review the mechanics of storytelling: characters, plot, setting, tone, theme, point of view. July titles are TBD.
This will be a hybrid program offered both in person and online. The library, at 5 Wykeham Road, will allow 15 people inside to participate in this program and the series will be streamed live via Zoom. Those attending inside must wear a mask.
The dates for the four sessions are Tuesday, June 22 and 29 and July 13 and 20, all at 6:30 p.m.
To register, go to www.gunnlibrary.org/programs and indicate whether attending inside or online is preferred. Copies of the selected titles will be available at the circulation desk and on the website.