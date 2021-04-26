WASHINGTON — Art historian Judith B. Tankard will give an online illustrated presentation, “Ellen Shipman and the American Garden,” on Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. This program is being co-sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum and the Washington Garden Club.
Registration is required. To sign up, visit the museum’s registration page at gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/museum-registration-page/.
From the 1910s through the 1940s, Ellen Shipman (1869-1950) designed over 600 gardens, from New England and Long Island to the Midwest and the South.
She trained in the Cornish Art Colony in New Hampshire and ran an office in New York City exclusively employing women, a museum announcement said. Most of her early gardens have vanished, but several of them, such as Longue Vue in New Orleans and the Cummer Museum in Jacksonville, have recently been restored. This lecture will identify her unique style and her renown as a significant landscape architect, the announcement said.
For more information, view the museum’s website, call 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.