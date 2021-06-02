Washington museum giving program on American Revolution

WASHINGTON — “Tories, Spies, and Traitors: Divided Loyalty in Revolutionary Connecticut,” a free online, illustrated program sponsored by the Gunn Historical Museum, will take place on Monday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m.
In this presentation, Natalie Belanger, adult programs manager of the Connecticut Historical Society, will share stories — some well-known, some obscure — of Nutmeggers, including one from Washington., who risked and sacrificed to support their chosen side during this “tumultuous jarring time of civil war,” a museum announcement said.
Registration is required. To receive the Zoom link, visit the museum’s registration page at gunnlibrary.org/gunn-museum/museum-registration-page.
For more information, contact the museum at 860-868-7756.