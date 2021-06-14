WASHINGTON — On Saturday, June 19, the Institute for American Indian Studies, at 38 Curtis Road in Washington, is giving a demonstration on how to make lacrosse sticks by Alfie Jacques from the Onondaga Turtle Clan.
He has made more than 80,000 wooden sticks over the past 50-plus years.
There will be two outdoor in-person interactive sessions, at 1 p.m. and at 3:30 p.m. He will discuss the history of the game as well as the many types of sticks used throughout North America. Pre-registration for this event is required and is available by visiting iaismuseum.org.
Jacques is a world-class lacrosse player, who is in the Ontario Hall of Fame, is one of the few remaining traditional Native American stick makers. He learned the craft of stick making from his father, the late Louis Jacques, Mohawk. Each stick is made from a single piece of hickory wood that can take up to ten months to complete.