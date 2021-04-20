Washington nonprofit giving hike in Hidden Valley Preserve

WASHINGTON — Steep Rock Association (SRA) is offering a hike over thawed trails in its Hidden Valley Preserve on May 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Peary and BK Stafford will be leading the way on this hike, sharing their knowledge on the ecology and morphology of woodland plants. The program is scheduled for May 8, but those planning to attend are advised that the date may be adjusted due to weather’s influence on flowering.
Participants will meet in the Hidden Valley Preserve parking lot at 198 Bee Brook Road, Washington Depot. They will need seasonally-appropriate clothing, hiking footwear, and a mask. Water and binoculars are recommended.
Registration is required, space is limited, and social distancing will be practiced. Registration is through SRA’s website at steeprockassoc.org/events-programs.
Peary Stafford is a longstanding trustee of Steep Rock Association who co-chairs its Stewardship Committee and champions the promotion of biodiversity. He and his wife, BK, are seasoned naturalists, and in addition to wildflowers, they relish observing birds, butterflies, and dragonflies in the preserves.