Washington nonprofit offering training session on pollinators. Citizen scientists are sought to collect data on pollinator abundance and diversity.

Washington — Join Steep Rock Association to promote pollinators and ensure their essential ecosystem services persist. Citizen scientists are sought to collect data on pollinator abundance and diversity at the Bronson Fields Pollinator Meadow in Hidden Valley Preserve from June through November. This will be a unique opportunity to learn about pollinating species, get immersed in a radiant wildflower meadow, and witness its seasonal progression, all while conducting important scientific study that will help SRA assess its stewardship efforts, an announcement said.
A virtual training session will be held via Zoom on June 7 at 5 p.m. The study overview, protocol, datasheet, and identification of insect groups will be covered. Registration is required. Register online at http://www.steeprockassoc.org/events-programs/ or call the office at (860) 868-9131