Washington nonprofit presenting musical celebration

WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington Depot, is presenting its 4th annual FUNraiser on Sunday, July 25 with an event titled, Together Again: A Summer Evening of Celebration, Music and Friends.
Local resident and celebrated performer Audrey Heffernan Meyer will headline the event with a cabaret-style performance at 5:30 p.m. outside on the grounds of Washington Town Hall, followed by a cocktail reception for Supporter and Patron ticket holders at the nearby Judy Black Park in the center of Washington Depot at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Meyer (Off-Broadway’s This One’s For The Girls!, television’s The Blacklist, Blue Bloods and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) returns to The Judy Black Park’s FUNraiser for the second year after last summer’s event, In the Nick of Time.
Backed by her band and featuring music direction by Micah Burgess (Broadway’s School of Rock and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this year Heffernan Meyer will perform hit songs by the singers and songwriters of the 1960s and 70s, including Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Stevie Nicks, among others. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at www.judyblackparkandgardens.