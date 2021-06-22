Washington: Peter Klemm ranks among nation’s top realtors

WASHINGTON – Peter Klemm is ranked among the nation’s top 250 realtors, based on annual sales volume as published in the 2021 Real Trends/Wall Street Journal annual real estate survey. Klemm sold in excess of $120,000,000 in real estate during 2020, ranking him #132 in the United States, an announcement from his firm said.
Peter Klemm has personally sold over a billion dollars in Litchfield County real estate.
Klemm Real Estate has offices in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/Salisbury and Sharon, staffed by 40 local associates serving Litchfield County for 35 years.
