WASHINGTON — The Frederick Gunn School announces the following students from Litchfield County have been named to the Honor Roll, High Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the 2020-21 school year.
To be named to the Dean's List, all grades recorded during must be 90 percent or above; for High Honor Roll, all grades must be 85 percent or above, and for Honor Roll, 80 percent or above.
Dean’s List
Brad Barrett, Patrick Boucher, Vivian Boucher, Gavin Brown, Sean Christiansen, Colten Cicarelli, Paul Clement, Layla Copen, Katherine Cortese, Ashleen Hay, Holli Hay, Ksenia Korobov, Ava Lee, Oliver Levick, Giovanna Liu, William Marich, Ella McKhann, Julian Morris, Spencer Pasquariello, Audrey Richards, Hugo Vilbois, Astrid von Seufert,Oskar Umeh, Derek Young,Natalia Zappone, Ricky Zhang.
High Honor Roll
Henry Barthelemy, Hudson Brown, Allison Bruck, Emily Chiappa, Luke Christos, Layla Coppola,Juliette Dutton, Jordan Frohock, Maeren Hay, Quinn Hedden,Riley Hurley, Acadia Johnson, Liam Koval, Hailey Lovallo, Ava Marti, Gavin McKhann, Carter Payne, Logan Pasquariello, Lea Ritzenhoff.
Honor Roll
Sierra Cortes, Ella Cridland, Erik Gustafson, John Hoins, Iris Hubbard,Graham Ince, Grace Kaoud, Caroline Marich, Luke Martin, Tony Pernerewski, Emma Smith, Darcy Stocks.