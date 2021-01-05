Washington: Steep Rock group joins in survey of eagles

WASHINGTON — Steep Rock Association (SRA) members invite others to bundle up, become citizen scientists and join them in scanning sections of the Shepaug River for bald eagles on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 7–11 a.m.
Data collected will be reported to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as the SRA’s contribution to the nationwide survey whose goal is to document trends in bald eagle populations over time.
The SRA, a land trust, welcomes all degrees of expertise. Registration is required by visiting www.steeprockassoc.org/events-programs. Survey information will be sent directly to registered participants. Those interested who could not attend the training session earlier this week are asked to contact Rory Larson (rory.larson@steeprockassoc.org).