Washington: Superintendent giving virtual talk on Region 12 district

WASHINGTON — A virtual talk about the Region 12 public school district by Superintendent Megan Bennett will take place Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m.
“Region 12: A Comprehensive Approach to Education,” the lecture, is sponsored by the Washington Democratic Town Committee and part of the John Millington Lecture Services. To receive a Zoom meeting link, sign up through Gunn Memorial Library at gunnlibrary.org/programs.
Bennett will showcase the changes, successes, and evolution of the Region 12 school system, an announcement said. The community conversation will allow audience members to hear the district’s vision, share their concerns, and express the community’s vision for students and the schools.
Bennett has served as a classroom teacher, curriculum coordinator, principal and now superintendent. Her work has allowed her the opportunities to serve communities in urban, suburban and rural areas. Her personalized approach to working with students and families has been highlighted in articles, blogs and interviews.
Bennett’s math curriculum experience included work in both the Connecticut and Massachusetts state departments of education. Her focus during her career has been to close the achievement gap in education during her time in the math department. She presented at national and state level conferences. Also, Bennett served on the Individual Education Plan (IEP) Advisory Council for the General Assembly.