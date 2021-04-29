WATERBURY — The Waterbury ARC (WARC) has postponed its annual Wine and Beer-Tasting Fundraiser and Auction, originally scheduled for June 2.
Due to current circumstances, the event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the 69-year-old nonprofit, has been rescheduled to June 8, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Grand Oak Villa in Watertown.
Diamond sponsor Post University offers this benefit, which features appetizers and desserts with a cash bar, silent and live auctions, and raffles. Prizes including sweet treats; hotel stays; restaurant gift certificates; spa packages; theater; sports; museum tickets, are donated from across the state and beyond.
Reserved-seating tickets are $35 per person, or $315 for a table of 10. To be placed on the mailing list for tickets when they are available, or for questions, call 203-591-9190. Tickets are not sold at the door. WARC’s social media can be found online at waterburyarc.org or on Facebook.