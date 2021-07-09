WATERTOWN — The opening day of the Watertown Farmers’ Market is July 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Garage, 690 Thomaston Road. (Rt. 6).
The farms that will be participating are as follows:
March Farm, Bethlehem, Mitchell Farm, Southbury, Sun One Organic Farm, Bethlehem, Why Not Farm, Bethlehem, Oronoque Farms, Shelton, Casi Paraiso Organics, Torrington
Season vendors include the following:
Nutmeg Soapworks, Waterbury, Frank and Nance Natural Beauty, Southbury, Itty Bitty Cookie Co., Watertown, Grateful Paws, Bristol
Half-season vendors include the following:
Meme’s Dance Boutique, Whimsical Olive Branch, Naugatuck, Pink Petticoats, Woodbury
There will also be a donation container for the Watertown Food Bank every week.
There are still openings for specialty food vendors and local artisans. There are also dates available for visiting musicians. For more information, contact Watertown Parks and Recreation at 860-945-5246 or email Claudia Duhamel at farmersmarket@watertownct.org.